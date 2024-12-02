Tony’s Chocolonely Lil’ Bits

Tony’s Chocolonely, the social impact company that aims to end exploitation in the cocoa industry, has launched its first snacking line: Lil’ Bits. Inspired by some of Tony’s most popular bars, the line comes in three flavors that fans of the brand can eat by the handful, enjoying a unique combination of ingredients in each bite: Milk Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt & Cookie Mix, with crunchy caramel and delicate cookies covered in thick milk chocolate; Triple Chocolate Mix, with layers of creamy milk, white and dark chocolate; and Milk Chocolate S’mores Mix with chewy marshmallow and flaky graham crackers enrobed in thick milk chocolate. As with other Tony’s products, Lil’ Bits enables cocoa farmers to be paid a fair price for their cocoa and thereby earn a living wage. A 4-ounce pouch of any variety retails for a suggested $5.95.