Tony’s Chocolonely Lil’ Bits

Product line offers brand’s 1st snackable chocolate
Tony's Chocolonely Lil' Bits Main Image

Tony’s Chocolonely, the social impact company that aims to end exploitation in the cocoa industry, has launched its first snacking line: Lil’ Bits. Inspired by some of Tony’s most popular bars, the line comes in three flavors that fans of the brand can eat by the handful, enjoying a unique combination of ingredients in each bite: Milk Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt & Cookie Mix, with crunchy caramel and delicate cookies covered in thick milk chocolate; Triple Chocolate Mix, with layers of creamy milk, white and dark chocolate; and Milk Chocolate S’mores Mix with chewy marshmallow and flaky graham crackers enrobed in thick milk chocolate. As with other Tony’s products, Lil’ Bits enables cocoa farmers to be paid a fair price for their cocoa and thereby earn a living wage. A 4-ounce pouch of any variety retails for a suggested $5.95.

 

