Frozen pizza brand Tombstone is debuting its first-ever French Fry Style Crust Pizza, a bold mashup of two favorite bar foods. Featuring a crispy potato-based crust and real cheese, the product line is available in two hearty gluten-free varieties: gooey Loaded Bacon Cheddar and comforting Chili Cheese. To mark National French Fry Day on July 11, the brand is launching a sweepstakes offering consumers the chance to win a free first taste of French Fry Style Crust Pizza through July 25. The product rolls out next month at Walmart and other select retailers for a suggested $6.49 per approximately 18-ounce pie, although prices may vary by store. Tombstone is a brand of Nestlé USA.