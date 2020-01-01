Tolerant Kids

Legume-based pasta and rice maker Tolerant Foods has launched a line of single-ingredient pasta in kid-friendly shapes. Made from only organic lentils or chickpeas, the pasta is a good source of plant-based protein and fiber, providing high-quality nourishment, as well as being school-safe, free of major allergens, vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO and kosher. The line’s varieties are Organic Kids Chickpea Alphaland, Organic Kids Red Lentil Galaxy and Organic Kids Green Lentil Safari. Additionally, each package features unique ad-libs on every box and space for kids to color. An 8-ounce box containing four kid-sized servings retails for a suggested $4.29.