Upcycled Tochi Salmon Chips, made with sustainably sourced salmon skin from the coasts of Norway and England, come in four savory iconic Asian flavors – Salted Egg, Korean BBQ, Sriracha, and Thai Lime & Herb – all boasting healthy nutrients. Salmon skins are a popular snack throughout Southeast Asia, but despite the fact that Asians now make up approximately 6% of the U.S. population, well-known flavors from different parts of Asia are still underrepresented at mass retail – a situation that Tochi Snacks aims to remedy, The brand’s founders aspire to break out of the “ethnic aisle” at traditional food retailers and normalize Asian-inspired flavors by making them more accessible for consumers. A 0.9-ounce bag of any of the snack line’s umami-packed flavors retails for a suggested price range of $3-$4.