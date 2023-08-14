Iconic Canadian coffee shop chain Tim Hortons is now introducing a concentrated cold-brew line at U.S. food retailers so American fans of the brand can enjoy the beverages at home any time – marking the first time that a Tim Hortons product has rolled out nationally in this country. Crafted with 100% arabica beans, smooth-tasting Tim Hortons Cold Brew Concentrate comes in four flavors: Medium Blend Black, Birthday Cake, Cinnamon Swirl and Mocha Cereal. A convenient 32-fluid-ounce bottle of any variety retails for a suggested $7.98 at participating Walmart stores, although prices may vary at regional grocery locations across the United States.