Tillamook Brick Cream Cheese

Product made with extra cream
Tillamook Brick Cream Cheese Main Image

Created for baking, cooking and noshing alike, Brick Cream Cheese from Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) contains more milkfat by weight (derived from cream) than required for cream cheese, resulting in an extra-creamy product. Delivering a balance of sweet cream and tangy flavor without gums or preservatives, the rich, velvety smooth cheese is made with the highest-quality ingredients. An 8-ounce package retails for a suggested $3.99. Owned by a group of farming families primarily based in Tillamook County, Ore., TCCA is a Certified B Corporation.

 

