Tidy Cats cat litter is proud to introduce the newest way to kick odor to the curb, naturally: Tidy Cats Naturally Strong Litter. It’s 100% natural and 100% powerful. The latest litter innovation is made from simple ingredients to deliver powerful results including natural clay for strong clumps and odor control, water to make their proprietary granule and activated charcoal for natural and powerful odor control. The packaging is recyclable, and the 14-pound and 20-pound jugs are made from 50% post-consumer recycled plastic while the 35-pound boxes are made from Sustainable Forestry Initiative certified materials. Tidy Cats Naturally Strong Unscented is currently available at retailers nationwide. The 14-pound jug retails for a suggested $9.99 and the 35-pound box retails for a suggested $20.99.