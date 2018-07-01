Thrive Bites Better-for-You Beef Snacks

Thrive Bites from Le-Vel are tender beef bites made from U.S. pasture-raised cattle fed a vegetarian and organic diet of locally sourced alfalfa, hay and corn – never animal feed or animal byproducts. The bites contain no preservatives, fillers and added hormones or antibiotics. Three flavors are available – Black Pepper & Sea Salt, Savory Garlic and Sweet & Spicy – with all being 98 percent fat-free, and containing 8 grams of protein and 70 to 80 calories per serving.