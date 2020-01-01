Three Wishes Cereal

Meet Three Wishes: a high-protein, low-sugar, grain-free breakfast cereal that tastes like fondly remembered cereals from childhood, only made with modern-day clean ingredients. Created after two years of development, the product line contains such ingredients as chickpeas, pea protein, and tapioca and comes in three flavors: cinnamon, honey and unsweetened. With 70% less sugar and as much as eight times the protein of its conventional counterparts, Three Wishes is a plant-based, gluten-free-certified cereal free from wheat, dairy, soy, oats, corn, rice and peanuts. An 8.6-ounce box retails for a suggested $7.99.