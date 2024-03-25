Three Little Pigs Sous-Vide Gourmet Meals

Inspired by the recipes that graced its 1975 NYC charcuterie shop menu, specialty brand Three Little Pigs (Trois Petits Cochons) has developed a line of fully cooked, refrigerated 16-ounce Sous-Vide Gourmet Meals, consisting of Creamy Chicken with Mushrooms, Red Wine Braised Beef, and Lemon & Herb Chicken Breasts. Ready in just five minutes, these modern takes on classic French recipes are prepared according to the traditional method of cooking the meat, vegetables and sauce sous-vide (vacuum sealed in water) to lock in both flavor and nutrients and ensure a perfectly cooked meal every time. Three Little Pigs suggests pairing the Red Wine Braised Beef with mashed potatoes, the Creamy Chicken with Mushrooms with jasmine rice or penne pasta, and the Lemon & Herb Chicken Breasts with capellini pasta or white rice. The suggested retail price for the Red Wine Braised Beef is $13.99, while the Creamy Chicken with Mushrooms and the Lemon & Herb Chicken Breasts retail for a suggested $10.99 each.