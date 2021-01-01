Three Bakers Brioche Line

Three Bakers employs a French-inspired recipe to create its gluten-free brioche line. The rich, golden-brown, buttery and slightly sweet sandwich rolls, breads, baguettes and dinner rolls are made from the finest ingredients to provide an artisanal experience in consumers’ home kitchens. As well as being certified gluten-free, the items are a great source of fiber and soy- and dairy-free. The suggested retail prices are $5.99 for a 9.3-net-ounce package of sandwich rolls or a 5.3-net-ounce package of dinner rolls, and $6.99 for a 14.1-net-ounce package of bread or a 10.6-net-ounce package of baguettes.