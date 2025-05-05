Thomas’ High Protein Bagels were created to satisfy the 64% of breakfast eaters surveyed by Mintel who believe that a better-for-you morning meal should be packed with protein. Containing a hearty 20 grams of protein per bagel in two classic flavors – Plain and Everything – Thomas’ latest product line provides a convenient and nutritious high-protein option with the familiar taste and texture that the venerable brand’s fans expect. The bagel’s plant-based protein blend of soy protein isolate, pea protein isolate and fava bean proteins ensures a complete amino acid profile as well as a satisfying texture. Available currently in the Northeast, with national retail distribution expected by October, Thomas’ High Protein Bagels retail for a suggested $5.99 per 15.5-ounce bag of either variety. Thomas’ is a brand of Bimbo Bakeries USA.