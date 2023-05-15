Advertisement
05/15/2023

Thomas’ Everything Mini Bagels and Keto Bagel Thins Bagels

Thomas Expanded Breakfast Portfolio Main Image

Thomas’, the top seller of grocery store English muffins and bagels in the United States and a brand of Bimbo Bakeries USA, has expanded its breakfast portfolio with the national rollout of Thomas’ Everything Mini Bagels and its first-ever keto product, Thomas’ Keto Bagel Thins Bagels. In response to rising consumer demand for smaller, snack-size portions, Everything Mini Bagels are pre-sliced for convenience, while the seasoning offers a flavorful blend of sesame seeds, poppy seeds and garlic. Additionally, the mini bagels are made with no artificial flavors, colors or high-fructose corn syrup. Meanwhile, pre-sliced Keto Bagel Thins Bagels contain just 2 net carbs per serving, enabling carb-conscious consumers to enjoy a baked good for breakfast without compromising on quality or taste. Mini Bagels have a suggested retail price of $5.49 per 15-ounce bag of 10, and Keto Bagel Thins Bagels have a suggested retail price of $7.49 per 13-ounce package of eight.

Other Popular Products

Advertisement