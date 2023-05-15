Thomas’ Everything Mini Bagels and Keto Bagel Thins Bagels

Thomas’, the top seller of grocery store English muffins and bagels in the United States and a brand of Bimbo Bakeries USA, has expanded its breakfast portfolio with the national rollout of Thomas’ Everything Mini Bagels and its first-ever keto product, Thomas’ Keto Bagel Thins Bagels. In response to rising consumer demand for smaller, snack-size portions, Everything Mini Bagels are pre-sliced for convenience, while the seasoning offers a flavorful blend of sesame seeds, poppy seeds and garlic. Additionally, the mini bagels are made with no artificial flavors, colors or high-fructose corn syrup. Meanwhile, pre-sliced Keto Bagel Thins Bagels contain just 2 net carbs per serving, enabling carb-conscious consumers to enjoy a baked good for breakfast without compromising on quality or taste. Mini Bagels have a suggested retail price of $5.49 per 15-ounce bag of 10, and Keto Bagel Thins Bagels have a suggested retail price of $7.49 per 13-ounce package of eight.