Venerable sweets maker Piedmont Candy has launched Thinful, which the company describes as the first low-sugar indulgent snack mix with only 2 grams of sugar and 60 calories per half-cup serving. A proprietary blend of natural sweetener — offering a sweeter flavor than table sugar, and no aftertaste — allows Thinful to contain as much as 70% less sugar than comparable brands, without stinting on taste. Each small batch features a smooth signature glaze over buttery popcorn, decadent caramel corn, and salty twist and waffle pretzels, finished with either a drizzle or a sprinkled topping. The snack mixes also offer a healthy serving of fiber, eliminating sugar spikes and crashes. The initial product line is available in five flavors — Chocolatey Drizzle, Peanut Butter, Sea Salt Caramel, Snickerdoodle and Birthday Cake — with a suggested retail price of $4.99 per 4.5-ounce resealable bag.