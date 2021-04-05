Theo Chocolate Cookie Bites

The No. 1 organic chocolate bar in the natural and grocery channel, Theo Chocolate wraps its namesake product around crunchy centers to create Cookie Bites, a certified-organic Fair Trade snack that can be enjoyed by the handful. The poppable item comes in three classic cookie flavors: Double Chocolate 55% Dark Chocolate, a chocolate cookie center offering the optimal blend of cocoa and vanilla, covered in rich dark chocolate with a touch of salt to round out the sweetness; Snickerdoodle 45% Milk Chocolate, a buttery vanilla cookie center dipped in creamy cinnamon milk chocolate; and Mint Chocolate 55% Dark Chocolate, a chocolate cookie center enrobed by rich dark chocolate infused with peppermint oil for an intense minty flavor. Offering a generous 22 Cookie Bites per serving, the snack retail for a suggested $5.99 per 4-ounce resealable package.