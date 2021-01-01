Olive oil brand Terra Delyssa now offers customers the ability to follow the journey of their extra virgin olive oil from pesticide-free orchard to kitchen. Customers can scan a QR code on the bottle and enter the lot code stamped on the label to access the secure IBM blockchain data, enabling them to learn about the region where the olives were harvested, when the product was first cold pressed at the mill, the dates of analysis in producer CHO’s accredited laboratory and when the olive oil was bottled. Consumers can even play a flavor profile tasting game against master millers. CHO worked with enterprise blockchain provider IBM Food Trust to ensure that encrypted data was collected from the orchard through bottling that encompasses various quality assurance checkpoints. Blockchain technology engenders greater trust across the supply chain by creating a permanent, digitized chain of transactions that can’t be altered. Olive farmers, millers, distributors and retailers alike can interact more efficiently using near real-time access to comprehensive product data, while consumers can gain access to detailed information traced to the blockchain about the origins of products. A 17-ounce dark glass bottle of Terra Delyssa extra virgin olive oil has a suggested retail price of $5.99.