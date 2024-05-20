Tenayo Mexican-Style Barbecue and Mole Sauces

Gourmet Mexican-style sauce provider Tenayo Foods has now launched Barbecue and Mole Sauces in convenient squeezable bottles. Inspired by Mexican cuisine, the sauce lines offer bold but approachable flavor, enabling home chefs to easily prepare dishes that would otherwise take many hours to make. The versatile sauces can be used for grilling, marinading, dipping or topping and to enhance a variety of foods, including tacos, grilled meats and sandwiches. Tenayo’s brand expansion has kicked off with two lines of squeezable sauces: Barbecue Sauces, available in robust Spicy Al Pastor and Poblano varieties and the first and only Mexican-style barbecue sauces on the market, according to the brand, with each flavor containing only 5 grams of sugar or less, and Mole Sauces, available in multilayered Mole Rojo and Mole Negro varieties and ideal for drizzling on dishes or slow cooking foods as a ready-to-use simmer sauce, with less than 3 grams of sugar and featuring avocado oil. Both sauces are free of GMOs. A 14.5-ounce bottle of either barbecue sauce flavor or a 9.5-ounce bottle of either mole sauce flavor retails for a suggested $9.99.