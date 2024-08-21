Tech Startup Focused on Reusable Packaging Gets Additional $24M
To Torrey’s point, The Rounds aims to curb package waste by sourcing products locally and directly from producers in bulk and then refilling orders in reusable packaging. Items are delivered to members on a weekly schedule using a proprietary two-way last mile logistics network. The fresh funding will enable the company to update its machine learning capabilities for smarter production on refill times and for more personalized product recommendations.
The company has continually improved its use of technologies. Recently, The Rounds introduced new features that allow customer to choose their own “refill day” or have products managed on a recurring basis using its "Psychic Home Manager" feature. Also this year, up to a hundred new SKUs were added, including fresh produce, local goods and household staples.
Members can order a wide variety of products across several categories through The Rounds, from almond milk to Cacio E Pepe mac and cheese to upcycled pasta. In addition to fresh foods, ready-to-eat meals, grocery staples and household products, shoppers can use the platform to get seasonal, pet and alcohol items. The company was founded in 2019 and offers services in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C. and Atlanta.