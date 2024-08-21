Tech Startup Focused on Reusable Packaging Gets Additional $24M

The Rounds is a grocery tech platform that allows consumers to order groceries and other essentials in reusable packaging.

An AI-driven platform that delivers groceries and household essentials in reusable packaging has gotten a major boost. Inventory management solution provider The Rounds announced that it received $24 million in Series B funding, bumping up its total funding to date to $66 million.

The latest fundraising round, with support from Modern Ventures and FJ Labs among other investors, will help the startup company enhance and expand its AI-powered services that work towards a more circular economy. The Rounds shared that it will use the capital to expand its team, launch new markets and build on growth in existing markets.

“The Rounds creates a better experience for our members that wastes less than the alternatives. To date, we've saved over one million pounds of packaging waste, proving sustainability does not have to come at the expense of convenience," said Alex Torrey, co-founder and CEO.