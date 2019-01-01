Teatulia Organic Tea Introduces Tea Soda

Teatulia Organic Teas, already known for award-winning hot teas, introduces new ready-to-drink Tea Sodas that will be sure to delight your guests that are looking for refreshment with bold and beautiful tea notes, distinctive fruits and herbs, lightly sweetened, and with just the right amount of bubbly fizz.

With just 16-20 grams of sugar per serving, these appeal to customers looking for tea, soda or even sparkling water. Available in flavor combinations based in black tea, green tea, lemongrass tea and even mint tea. Tea Sodas come in stunning 12oz sleek cans. Customers can trust that what’s on the inside is clean, delicious and ethically sourced. Customer need states: Refreshment. Hydration. Functionality. Visit Teatulia at Expo West.