Teamsters at Wegmans Ratify Contract

After a week-long contract review period, Teamsters Local 118 members working at Wegmans Food Market distribution centers in the grocer’s hometown of Rochester, N.Y., have voted to ratify a new agreement by an impressive 80 percent margin. The bargaining unit comprises warehouse workers, drivers and skilled trades workers.

The five-year agreement stipulates a 15.08 percent wage increase over its term, including a first-year hike of 3.77 percent. Further, the contract covers wage progression schedules, differential pay, stricter part-time language and “other improvements that are mutually beneficial,” according to the union.

“While this new agreement sets a new standard with respect to wages and benefits within the grocery warehouse industry, it also addresses the quality-of-life issues our members deserve,” noted Local 118 president Paul Markwitz. “It was imperative that our committee took the time and effort to communicate the many positive changes to this agreement. The overwhelming approval of this agreement underscores the success of that effort.”

Local 118 represents about 4,300 members throughout the greater Rochester area, while the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million men and women in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Last month, Wegmans and Local 118 came to a tentative agreement covering nearly 1,000 warehousing and distribution workers, which was subsequently voted on by union members.

Family-owned Wegmans operates 99 supermarkets in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and Massachusetts. The company is No. 16 on PG’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.