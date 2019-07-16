Wegmans, Teamsters Local 118 Reach Tentative Agreement

Following months of negotiations, Wegmans Food Markets and Teamsters Local 118 have hammered out a new five-year agreement covering nearly 1,000 warehousing and distribution workers

Subject to ratification by the local’s members, the agreement provides for the largest wage package of any agreement previously reached with Wegmans, and addresses such issues as seniority rights, vacations and the use of part-time workers, according to the union.

“Lead negotiator Chris Toole and the entire Union Committee of Stewards did an outstanding job of standing united and firm on their proposals,” noted Paul Markwitz, president of Local 118, which is based in Rochester, N.Y., as is Wegmans. “The historic progress made under this agreement is a testament to the success Wegmans enjoys, due to the hard work of our members.”

Copies of the tentative agreement will be distributed to members, and the local will hold contract review meetings, with a ratification vote slated to occur the week of July 29. Local 118 represents about 4,300 members throughout the greater Rochester area.

Last year, members of Teamsters Local 118 who work in a Wegmans general merchandise warehouse in Rochester overwhelmingly ratified a new five-year agreement.

When contacted by Progressive Grocer, a Wegmans spokeswoman declined to comment on the agreement.

Family-owned Wegmans operates 99 supermarkets in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and Massachusetts. The company is No. 16 on PG’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.