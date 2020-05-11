Teams Rally for Meijer's Flu Shot Clinics

In an effort to reach more people early in the flu season, Meijer has teamed up with the state of Michigan, the Detroit Tigers and the Lansing Lugnuts, a minor-league baseball team, to host two free multicity flu shot clinics for anyone, regardless of insurance coverage.

The walk-up and drive-through events will be held on Monday, Nov. 9 and Tuesday, Nov. 10 at Comerica Park, in Detroit, and Jackson Field, in downtown Lansing. The doses will be provided by the state of Michigan and administered by the Meijer pharmacy team.

"Although it's always important to get your flu shot, we know people are being extra vigilant this year about maintaining good health," Meijer president and CEO Rick Keyes said. "Meijer is committed to our communities, and we are pleased to partner with the state of Michigan and two of our state's favorite baseball teams to ensure those who may not have had easy access to a flu shot are able to get vaccinated."

The clinics will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 9, and noon to 6 p.m. on Nov. 10.

At all locations, participants must fill out paperwork and get their temperatures taken before the vaccination is administered. CDC guidelines will be followed; social distancing will be in effect, hand sanitizer will be readily available, and masks will be required and provided on-site.

"Right now, Michigan is seeing a record number of COVID-19 cases, [and] that is why it's more important than ever for Michiganders everywhere to get your flu vaccine," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "By preventing the flu, we can make sure our health care resources can be preserved for fighting COVID-19. I want to thank Meijer for bringing together the Detroit Tigers and the Lansing Lugnuts to provide free flu shot clinics. These efforts are essential to saving lives and keeping our brave health care workers safe on the front lines."

Meijer said that its pharmacies expect to administer 75% more flu shots this year. Customers can still get a flu shot at any Meijer Pharmacy without an appointment during pharmacy hours. They can also complete the available form at the pharmacy or speed up their visit by scheduling their flu shot online and filling out the vaccination form on their smartphones, using the retailer's new contactless texting-based pharmacy service.

Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer operates more than 245 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 19 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.