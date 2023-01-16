Frozen plant-based food company Tattooed Chef is expanding its portfolio and making its debut in the refrigerated section with the launch of Oat Butter Bars, which combine grab-and-go convenience with the emerging trend of functional nutrition. In each bar,Tattooed Chef delivers powerful adaptogens – among them ashwagandha, holy basil, reishi and vitamin D3 – to promote vitality, stabilize mood, and improve performance and focus. Each Non-GMO Project Verified Oat Butter Bar contains 12-14 grams of plant-based pea protein but no added sugars, no soy and no gluten. They come in four flavors: Chocolate Chip, Brownie, Peanut (the first to feature peanuts and oat butter) and cinnamon-flavored Graham. Tattooed Chef Oat Butter Bars have a suggested retail price of $2.99 per 2.47-ounce bar.