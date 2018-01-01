TarpLess: The #1 Name in Global Ripening Technology

Every day across North America and around the world, more of the industry’s leading retailers, wholesalers and growers put their trust in TarpLess® ripening rooms from Thermal Technologies. This exclusive design pampers and protects fruit better than other systems while providing unbeatable ripening control. The results speak for themselves: superior quality and color, guaranteed uniformity, reduced shrink, improved weight and extended shelf life. That’s why TarpLess® customers enjoy the highest quality, most beautifully ripened, best-selling fruit in the industry along with the fastest return on-investment and most dependable long term profit.

Continuous advances in state-of-the-art technology and energy-efficiency have made the TarpLess® ripening room the #1 name in pressurized ripening for over 20 years. But that’s just part of the story. The true success behind the TarpLess® design is Thermal Tech’s constant focus on fruit quality, because the quality of the fruit shipped out or put on display each day is the true measure of any ripening room. That’s why, around the world, more fruit is ripened in TarpLess® ripening rooms than in any other system – over 100 million pounds a day and growing. Learn more at www.GoTarpLess.com, or call 803- 461-7980 to tour a TarpLess® ripening room installation near you.