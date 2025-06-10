Tariff Reductions to Drive Short-Term Import Surge

The temporary relaxation of tariffs imposed by the Trump Administration is expected to boost imports in the near term.

The 90-day tariff reduction recently imposed by the Trump administration on China is expected to boost imports in the coming weeks, according to a new report from the National Retail Federation (NRF).

Jonathan Gold, vice president of Supply Chain and Customs Policy with the NRF, said retailers resumed importing products from China after the previously announced 145% tariff on the Asian nation was reduced to 30%, and a 90-day pause lasting through Aug. 12 was announced. The higher reciprocal tariffs on other nations have also been paused until July 9 as the administration negotiates with those countries.

"This is the busiest time of the year for retailers as they enter the back-to-school season and prepare for the fall-winter holiday season," Gold said. "Retailers had paused their purchases and imports previously because of the significantly high tariffs. They are now looking to get those orders and cargo moving in order to bring as much merchandise into the country as they can before the reciprocal tariff and additional China tariff pauses end in July and August. We strongly encourage the administration to continue negotiating agreements with our trading partners in order to restore predictability and stability to the supply chain."

Ben Hackett, founder of Hackett Associates, said projections on May imports show a significant reduction as companies responded to the higher tariff environment.

"However, tariff reductions will lead to a surge in imports in June through August as importers take advantage of the various 90-day pauses," he said. "The peak for the winter holidays will come early this year, making it simultaneous with the peak for the back-to-school season. If higher tariffs are not delayed again, we can expect the final four months of the year to see declining volumes of imports."