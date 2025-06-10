Tariff Reductions to Drive Short-Term Import Surge
U.S. ports covered by Global Port Tracker, a report produced by the NRF and Hackett Associates, handled 2.21 million Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units — one 20-foot container or its equivalent — in April, the latest month for which final data is available, and before the impact of the April tariffs was felt. That was up 2.9% from March and up 9.6% year-over-year.
Ports have not yet reported numbers for May, when the April tariffs began to have an impact, but Global Port Tracker projected the month at 1.91 million TEU, down 13.4% from April and down 8.1% year-over-year. That would be the first year-over-year decline since September 2023 and the lowest volume since 1.87 million TEU in December 2023.
Imports are expected to bounce back in June, although numbers will remain lower than last year. June is forecast at 2.01 million TEU, down 6.2% year-over-year; July at 2.13 million TEU, down 8.1%; and August at 1.98 million TEU, down 14.7%.
Volume is then expected to drop sharply for the remainder of 2025, with large year-over-year declines seen partly because imports in late 2024 were elevated due to concerns about East Coast and Gulf Coast port strikes.
September is forecast at 1.78 million TEU, down 21.8% year-over-year; and October is forecast at 1.8 million TEU, down 19.8%.
The current forecast would bring the first half of 2025 to 12.54 million TEU, up 3.7% year-over-year. That’s an improvement over the 12.13 million TEU forecast last month before the tariff pause was announced, but still below the 12.78 million TEU, up 5.7% year-over-year, forecast before the April tariffs announcement.
