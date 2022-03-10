Target Zero Icon Helps Consumers Identify Zero-Waste Products

Responding to increased customer interest in products that help reduce waste, Target Corp. has introduced the Target Zero initiative to elevate sustainable brands. As a result, customers will now see a Target Zero icon in stores and through a dedicated online experience at target.com that will identify products and packaging across the retailer’s assortment designed to be refillable, reusable or compostable; made from recycled content; or made from materials that reduce the use of plastic.

“By making it easier for our guests to identify which products are designed to reduce waste, Target Zero helps them make informed decisions about what they purchase and advances a collective impact across our brand partners, our product shelves, and within our homes and communities,” said Amanda Nusz, SVP of corporate responsibility and president of the Target Foundation.

Hundreds of new and existing products from brands across Target’s beauty, personal care and household essentials categories will be among the first in the Target Zero collection.

Examples of initial Target Zero products include a new, exclusive-to-Target packaging innovation from Burt’s Bees lip balms that uses metal tins that are recyclable and made without single-use plastics; and products from Plus such as a proprietary, first-of-its-kind body wash that eliminates excess water and waste in the form of a dehydrated, dissolvable square that transforms when you add water.

Select products from Grove Co. and Target private brand Everspring will join the collection beginning in April.

“We can’t wait to introduce our guests to Target Zero because we recognize their growing calls to find products that fit within their lifestyle, designed with sustainability in mind,” said Jill Sando, EVP and chief merchandising officer at Target. “Our aim with Target Zero is to keep delivering on their needs through our ever-evolving product assortment, as well as to give brands investing in reduced-waste products and packaging an opportunity to have those products highlighted by Target.”

Targeting Forward

Target Zero advances key commitments made through Target Forward, Target’s sustainability strategy that aims to co-create an equitable and regenerative future with its customers, partners and communities, and includes ambitions to design and elevate sustainable brands and innovate to eliminate waste.

Target Zero will be a key driver of progress for Target Forward goals, including Target’s aim to be the market leader for creating and curating inclusive, sustainable brands and experiences by 2030, as well as the retailer’s aim to have 100% of its owned-brand plastic packaging be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2025.

Target Zero also marks one of the first initiatives engaging Target brand partners in Target Forward. The retailer worked with existing national-brand partners and owned brands to identify products that meet specific requirements to be a part of the program’s first cohort. Target will continue to work with its partners to expand the assortment with additional products meeting the Target Zero criteria.

“It’s incredibly complex to get to zero waste,” noted Erica Shea, senior buyer and sustainability lead for beauty at Target. “Our goal with Target Zero is to not only make it easier for guests to find reduced-waste products that fit into their lifestyles, but also to co-create alongside our national-brand partners and owned- brands suppliers so we can unlock solutions to some of the historical hurdles for sustainability in the beauty, personal care and household essentials spaces and beyond.”

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations.