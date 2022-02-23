Target Goes 'Grande' With New Drive-Up Services

As shoppers continue to embrace the e-commerce pickup model, Target is zeroing in on their interests and needs with new service offerings. The retailer is enhancing its same-day pickup services later this year to include Starbucks coffee orders and product returns, among other improvements.

“Our guests continue to tell us they love the ease and convenience of Drive Up, and they have been asking us to add even more of the Target experience to the service. Adding a Starbucks order and easy returns, while expanding our backup item options, will give guests even more of what they love about shopping at Target, quickly and easily,” explained Mark Schindele, Target’s chief stores officer.

Target will begin testing these curbside options in select markets this fall. Customers in those locations can use the Target app to order a coffee to go or schedule a return. When they arrive at the store, they will be greeted by team members who either bring their Starbucks order to the car or complete their return in the drive-up lane.

In addition to these services, the retailer is widening its backup item functionality across more categories to give digital shoppers the opportunity to get more of what they want. With this expanded capability, consumers can pick from a greater assortment to designate secondary backup items for their online orders if their first choices are unavailable.

The new offerings stem largely from shopper feedback. For example, guest surveys showed that placing a drive-up order for the in-store Starbucks was a top request.

As it grows its services, Target is ramping up its workforce to execute such programs. According to company information, the retailer has tripled the number of store fulfillment experts over the past two years and added backup training for new store team members in same-day fulfillment.

“Ongoing investments in our same-day services have built trust and relevance with our guests, while meeting their needs — no matter how they choose to shop,” added Schindele.

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 1,900 locations.