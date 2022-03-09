KeHE Distributors Commits to More Sustainable Future

KeHE Distributors LLC, one of the largest natural and organic, specialty and fresh food distributor in the United States, has reaffirmed its commitment to a sustainable future with the new KeHE ECOtrade program for suppliers.

The news came at the 2022 Natural Products Expo West trade show’s Climate Day event in Anaheim, Calif., where industry leaders addressed how to reverse climate change through workshops and industry networking opportunities.

“We recognize our impact on the planet and want to lead change within the food and beverage industry. The new KeHE ECOtrade program has been created to inspire others to use their business as a force for good and join forces with those already taking action,” said Laura McCord, executive director of sustainability and corporate responsibility at Naperville, Ill.-based KeHE.

Recognizing its significant impact as a leading food distributor, KeHE has pledged to several climate commitments, among them decreasing transportation emissions by 20% by 2030, lowering food waste by 50% and landfill diversion by 90% before 2030, reducing global warming potential from refrigerants by 20% before 2030, and pursuing options that allow 100% of its energy use to come from renewable energy.

The program is currently inviting new brands and organizations to take action by joining in the distributor’s efforts through the KeHE ECOtrade program. The initiative will recognize and support brands and organizations that make a climate change commitment such as such as net-zero, carbon-neutral or science-based targets.

Some of the current participants in the program are PepsiCo, Preserve, Tasty Bite, Clif Bar, Ecos, Stonyfield Farms, Alter Eco, Delicious & Sons, Numi and Moonshot.

The program is open to current KeHE suppliers, and if they qualify as ECOtrade partners, benefits include being featured in the dedicated ECOtrade brand program flyer for the KeHE Spring publication, use of the ECOtrade logo in branded marketing materials, and a communication campaign to publicize their ECOtrade involvement to KeHE retailers.

The distributor’s existing CAREtrade initiative recognizes and supports mission-based brands and products that are advancing a higher purpose and giving back to communities worldwide.

KeHE is the largest pure-play distributor of natural and organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 30,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty product retailers throughout North America. A Certified B Corporation, the company has more than 5,500 employee-owners.