KeHE Releases Hotlist of ‘Golden Ticket’ Winners

KeHE Distributors LLC has released the list of 40 Golden Ticket winners discovered at its 2022 TrendFinder event. More than 250 food companies were able to pitch their products one-on-one to KeHE’s category management team for a chance to have their brand join KeHE’s portfolio, receive promotional exposure, and potentially be seen on the shelves of more than 30,000 retail locations throughout the country. Winners of the competition were selected based on ingredients, innovation, taste, scalability, packaging, purpose and passion.

“We’re excited to select our new and largest group of Golden Ticket recipients,” said Rachelle Radcliffe, director of brand development at Naperville, Ill.-based KeHE Distributors. “There were so many creative and brilliant products presented — it was not an easy decision. We look forward to watching these 40 Golden Ticket brands grow in the marketplace and cannot wait to uncover the next round of innovation at our upcoming TrendFinder event at Expo West.”

The most recent Golden Ticket winners included the following:

Sauce Bae hot sauce: This vegan and gluten-free hot sauce is infused with pineapple habanero and made with anti-inflammatory turmeric. The sauce is low in sodium, with only 20 milligrams per teaspoon; features real ingredients; and contains no thickeners or added artificial preservatives.

Ancira Salsa authentic Texan salsa: Ancira Salsa products are created from a family recipe that showcases Hispanic Texas Culture, along with the appeal of shop-local and artisanal food craft.

Fresh Vintage Farms cold-pressed nut oil: Crafted locally in California’s Central Valley, Fresh Vintage Farms’ cooking oils are authentic and sustainable.

Otherworld plant-based baking mix: Otherworld simultaneously addresses health and childhood nostalgia through 100% plant-based, no-sugar-added pancake and waffle mixes packed with superfoods.

Holy Hive dehydrated honey sweetener: Created with dehydrated honey, this kosher, keto-friendly, low-calorie, no-sugar-added sweetener comes in powder form. The non-sticky, non-messy product has no artificial colors or preservatives.

Extra White Gold allergen-friendly flours and mixes: Made by a woman-owned vegan company, this premium gluten-free and keto baking mixes and flours are free from 14 top major food allergens. The brand uses only plant-based ingredients that are non-GMO with a special formula of protein and fibers.

Neuro Gum functional gum: Through an innovative gum and mint delivery system, Neuro Gum and Neuro Mints deliver energy, clarity, daily health and focus anytime, anywhere.

The Better Brand lung health products: The brand sits at the intersection of innovation and authenticity.

Feral Fungi mushroom extracts: The brand produces a triple-extracted product known as a spagyric tincture. The product includes the purified mineral salts native to the mushrooms, giving each dose of the extracts inherent trace minerals that help with cell absorption.

Ging-Ë-Lems ginger and lemon drops: Ging-Ë-Lems caters to a clean diet, and is also suitable for those following an intermittent-fasting regimen; on keto, paleo, vegan or low-calorie diets; or living a sugar-/sweetener-free lifestyle. It’s also free of gluten, corn, soy and dairy.

The next TrendFinder event will be held live at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, Calif., on March 9, the first in-person KeHE TrendFinder event in the past several years. In common with previous TrendFinder events, KeHE will host pitch sessions enabling brands to present their products directly to the company’s category management team.

With more than 5,500 employee-owners, KeHE is the largest, pure-play distributor of natural and organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 30,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. The company is a Certified B Corporation.