KeHE’s Diversity TrendFinder Event IDs Winning Brands

KeHE Distributors LLC has revealed the “Golden Ticket” winners of its recent Diversity TrendFinder event, which are being fast-tracked into the company’s DIVERSEtrade program. Almost 200 suppliers received 20 minutes each to pitch their brand one-on-one to KeHE’s category management team, which then selected 20 of them to be part of the distributor’s robust assortment.

“Diversity, equality, and inclusion is not only a top priority for us at KeHE, but we also want to make an impact in the natural food industry, which is why our latest TrendFinder event was dedicated to sourcing brands that are minority-led,” explained Rachelle Radcliffe, KeHE’s director of brand development. “We believe that women, BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, veterans, and people with disabilities deserve the opportunity to get access to KeHE’s expertise, and we can’t wait to help them grow their brand in the marketplace.”

KeHE chose its TrendFinder Golden Ticket recipients based on diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as on the ingredients they use, how the products taste, their distinctive packaging, and their company purpose. The following “Golden Ticket” brands will be onboarded at KeHE: Got Paella, Global Village Foods, Sarah’s Homegrown, Soldadera Coffee, Well Told, Mulan Dumpling, Alcoeats, Mabi Artisanal Tea, Molassity, Dolce Biscotti, Linda’s Salsa LLC, Lorenzo’s Frozen Puddings, STL Pure Heat Gourmet, Nomad Dumplings, PureWild Co, Teffola, Blind Tiger, MomRemedy, Sippin Snax and Cheeziños.

By joining KeHE’s product lineup, these brands will gain exposure to more than 30,000 retail locations and help the distributor’s retail partners bring innovation to their customers. In addition to breaking down barriers to entry and assisting the Golden Ticket recipients in navigating distribution, KeHE is offering each brand promotional programs at no charge.

Naperville, Ill.-based KeHE is the largest pure-play distributor of natural and organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 30,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. A Certified B Corporation, the company has more than 5,500 employee-owners.