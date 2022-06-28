Target Marks Key Remodel Milestone

Following through with the stores-first strategy it initiated in 2017, Target Corp. has reached a major milestone as it celebrates its 1,000th remodel. The retailer has ambitious plans to fully remodel 200 more stores this year and also deliver almost 200 fulfillment renovations in its stores to help build capacity for its same-day services.

Target is leveraging lessons learned from the remodels it has undertaken over the past five years, including using similar layouts to the original and adding warmth throughout the aisles with elements such as wood tones and specialty lighting. One of the main goals with updated in-store marketing, the company explained, is to “ensure our signage better reflects the community around it so our guests feel represented and welcomed whenever — and however — they shop with us.”

Sustainability has been top of mind during the remodels, with Target switching each store over to natural refrigerants by 2040 and adding electric vehicle charging stations to select locations. The retailer is also working to keep renovation timelines short and to limit store disruptions, which it says has led to more frequent in-store trips from existing guests.

Throughout the remodel phase, Target has added shop-in-shop experiences at several locations, including Ulta Beauty, Apple and Disney, and is also adding Starbucks outposts to many stores that don’t currently have them.

Additional remodels are being made to better serve customers who use same-day services, such as canopies being added to the Drive Up area at 200 stores to help improve safety and protect associates from the elements. “We know that when guests use our same-day services, they’re more likely to shop Target more often, and our investment in these areas is just another way we’re putting our guests’ needs first,” the company said.

Meanwhile, Target is set to roll out its biggest Deal Days sales promotion yet, promising savings across all product categories, including food and beverage. The event will take place July 11-13 with savings offered exclusively on Target.com and the Target app.

Earlier this month, the company updated its fiscal guidance and released plans to right-size its inventory throughout the rest of 2022. During the second quarter, the retailer will take several actions, including canceling orders, removing excess inventory and taking additional markdowns.

Target Remodels