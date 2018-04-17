Target Expands Click-and-Collect to South, Southeast

Target has expanded click-and-collect to 270 throughout the South and southeastern U.S., part of its effort to offer the service at nearly 1,000 stores nationwide by the year’s end.

The service, Drive Up, is now available at select stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas. It allows consumers to place orders via the Target app, then have their items brought directly to their cars by a store team member. Orders arrive within two minutes of pulling into the store parking lot.

To place orders in the app, Users select “Drive Up” as the fulfillment option. Target will notify when the order is ready – usually within one to two hours – after which shoppers simply press the “I’m on the Way” button when heading to the store, where they can park in a designated spot for loading.

The expansion continues Target’s commitment to making it easier for people to shop the Minneapolis-based grocer’s wares when, where and how they wish. Target also offers free two-day shipping on hundreds of thousands of items via its website, and it continues to expand same-day delivery of groceries and more through its Shipt delivery-service arm, which it purchased late last year.

Next month, Target will expand its Target Restock overnight-delivery program for everyday essentials to more than two-dozen markets, covering nearly three-quarters of the U.S. population by the end of this year.