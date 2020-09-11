Press enter to search
Close search

Tanimura & Antle Recalls Packaged Romaine Lettuce

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Tanimura & Antle Recalls Packaged Romaine Lettuce

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 11/09/2020
Tanimura & Antle Recalls Packaged Romaine Lettuce
There have been no reported illnesses associated with Tanimura & Antle's packaged single-head romaine lettuce, for which it has issued a recall based on possible E. coli contamination.

Out of what the company terms “an abundance of caution,” Tanimura & Antle Inc. is voluntarily recalling its packaged single-head romaine lettuce, labeled with a packed-on date of Oct. 15 or Oct 16, due to possible contamination with E. Coli 0157:H7. Packages subject to the recall contain a single head of romaine lettuce with the UPC number 0-27918-20314-9. No other products or pack dates are being recalled, and there have been no reported illnesses associated with the recalled product.

The recall is being conducted in consultation with FDA, based on the test result of a random sample collected and analyzed by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development as part of its routine sampling program. Some 3,396 cartons of potentially affected product were distributed in the United States to Alaska, Oregon, California, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Indiana, Nebraska, Missouri, Tennessee, Wisconsin, New Mexico, South Carolina, Washington, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia, Massachusetts, Puerto Rico and Illinois, with the potentially affected product shipped in cases packed with 12, 15, 18 or 24 heads per case. Retailers and distributors can identify the recalled products through the Produce Traceability Initiative (PTI) sticker attached to outside of the case: 571280289SRS1 and 571280290SRS1.

“At Tanimura & Antle, food safety is a No. 1 priority, and the company prides itself on its preventative measures,” the Salinas, California-based produce company said. “It is unlikely that this product remains at retail establishments due to the shelf life of lettuce and the number of days that have passed. We are asking that if any of the packaged single-head romaine described above is in the possession of consumers, retailers or distributors, the product be disposed of and not consumed.”

Despite the limited nature of the recall and the lack of reported cases of infection, the action can’t help but evoke memories of the FDA public advisory on eating any romaine lettuce in the wake of a multiregion E. coli outbreak that caused dozens of illnesses in the United States and Canada. At that time, consumers were advised to look for romaine lettuce voluntarily labeled with a harvest location and a harvest date, or as being hydroponically or greenhouse-grown. The ensuing FDA investigation traced the contaminated lettuce to a single farm in California’s Santa Barbara County.

Also Worth Reading

Limiting the Impact of the Romaine Lettuce Recall

Retailers, suppliers must prepare in advance for such occurrences

FDA, CDC Update Advisory on Romaine Lettuce

Consumers directed to look for voluntarily labeled product

FDA Traces Romaine Lettuce Outbreak to Specific Farm

Agency reveals positive sample result in sediment of irrigation reservoir in Santa Barbara County

FDA Releases Findings From Romaine Lettuce Investigation

Source of contamination traced to water from farm’s reservoir

Related Topics

You May Also Like

Produce / Floral
FDA, CDC Update Advisory on Romaine Lettuce
Food Retailers
Limiting the Impact of the Romaine Lettuce Recall