Tamim Teas Mushroom-Enhanced Herbal Blends

Tamim Teas has launched five immune-boosting herbal teas in eco-friendly canisters, adding the health benefits of medicinal mushrooms to the blends. Made in partnership with American organic mushroom growers, the teas contain no caffeine, sugar, additives or processed powers. The mushrooms are freshly dried and paired with flavorful, organic herbs and spices, resulting in handcrafted tea blends that maximize the beneficial properties of each mushroom. Health benefits from the teas range from natural energy boosts to improving mental clarity and relaxation. Varieties include Chaga Chai, a fragrant chai packed with chaga mushroom, rich chai spices, and added turmeric for spice (3 ounces); Reishi Delight, nutty reishi mushroom with warming cinnamon, herbal honeybush, and bright orange peel (2.4 ounces); Chaga-Reishi Boost, chaga and reishi combined with roasted carob, healthful elderberries and soothing red rooibos (2.2 ounces); Lion-Maitake Clarity, lion’s mane and maitake together in a blend of nourishing tulsi and refreshing ginger, with a splash of cinnamon (1.7 ounces); Lion’s Spice, subtly sweet lion’s mane mushrooms with golden turmeric, ginger and fragrant spice (2.7 ounces). Canisters of the teas can be purchased in cases of 10 each for $110.