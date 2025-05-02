 Skip to main content

Talking Rain Appoints New Brand VP

Lisa Holcomb joins beverage company to steer growth of sparkling water and BFY beverages
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Lisa Holcomb
Lisa Holcomb

Talking Rain Beverage Co. has hired a new VP of brand, Lisa Holcomb. She joins the family-owned maker of the Sparkling Ice brand as the sparkling water and better-for-you beverage categories continue to boom.

Most recently, Holcomb was VP of marketing and innovation at paint manufacturer Dunn Edwards Corp. While there, she founded the Dunn-Edwards Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to bridging the skilled labor gap in professional painting. Her career also includes an eight-year tenure at Behr Paint Co., where she led the thought leadership behind a paint line developed in collaboration with the popular HGTV show, "Fixer Upper." In her new role at Talking Rain, Holcomb will lead the brand team’s efforts to connect with consumers. 

[RELATED: Nestlé Names New CEO for Zone Americas]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“As a devoted Sparkling Ice fan and an Anything But Subtle type of person myself, it’s an honor to steward a brand like Sparkling Ice that is already so well-loved,” she said. “In addition, the company’s product innovation team moves at such an incredible pace, I’m excited to help consumers discover Talking Rain’s newest products, including Popwell, its first cold-crafted prebiotic soda, supporting happy bellies and immunity.”

Talking Rain CEO Ken Sylvia lauded the hire. “Her experienced leadership and devotion to innovation will enable us to amplify our current brand strategy, while delighting our consumers every step of the way. Talking Rain now has the leadership in place to continue accelerating growth through the rest of 2025 and beyond, building on the significant investments we’ve made in our marketing and business operations,” he remarked.

Those investment include recent innovations like the company’s new Popwell product, a prebiotic and immunity-supporting beverage. Talking Rain launched that line in February. 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds