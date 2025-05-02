Talking Rain Appoints New Brand VP

“As a devoted Sparkling Ice fan and an Anything But Subtle type of person myself, it’s an honor to steward a brand like Sparkling Ice that is already so well-loved,” she said. “In addition, the company’s product innovation team moves at such an incredible pace, I’m excited to help consumers discover Talking Rain’s newest products, including Popwell, its first cold-crafted prebiotic soda, supporting happy bellies and immunity.”

Talking Rain CEO Ken Sylvia lauded the hire. “Her experienced leadership and devotion to innovation will enable us to amplify our current brand strategy, while delighting our consumers every step of the way. Talking Rain now has the leadership in place to continue accelerating growth through the rest of 2025 and beyond, building on the significant investments we’ve made in our marketing and business operations,” he remarked.

Those investment include recent innovations like the company’s new Popwell product, a prebiotic and immunity-supporting beverage. Talking Rain launched that line in February.