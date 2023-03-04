Takis Intense Nacho Line

Famous for its intensely spicy rolled tortilla chips, Takis – the best-known brand of Barcel USA, the U.S. snack division of Grupo Bimbo – has now introduced Takis Intense Nacho, its first non-spicy salty snack offering, in tandem with a partnership with Grammy-nominated artist, DJ and producer Steve Aoki (pictured). Bursting with crunch and cheesy flavor, Takis Intense Nacho comes in several forms: Takis Pop!, Takis Rolled Chips and Takis Waves varieties. The snacks come in sizes between 2.5 ounces and 9.9 ounces at a suggested retail price range of $2.19-$4.49, while the partnership with Aoki encompasses a special track, online videos, audio spots and more. Additionally, all Takis Intense Nacho packaging will be recyclable via TerraCycle.