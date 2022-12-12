Take Root Organics Canned Tomato Line

Recently launched by Green Thumb Grown Foods, Take Root Organics offers a selection of flavorful and high-quality Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified canned tomatoes sourced from family farmers in Central California. Since budget-friendly organic options aren’t always available, Green Thumb, the largest producer of organic canned tomatoes in the Western United States, decided to provide the Take Root Organics line at an affordable price and make it available at major retailers nationwide. To mark the launch of Take Root Organics, the brand has partnered with various food and nutrition personalities, including Carleigh Bodrug (pictured), of popular vegan online community PlantYou, chef and TV host Priyanka Naik, and registered dietitians Wendy Lopez and Jessica Jones, of Food Heaven, all of whom have provided recipes using the tomatoes. The line’s products are available in six SKUs: a 14.5-ounce can of Diced Tomatoes, retailing for a suggested $1.99; a 28-ounce can of Diced Tomatoes, retailing for a suggested $2.89; a 15-ounce can of Tomato Sauce, retailing for a suggested $1.99; a 6-ounce can of Tomato Paste, retailing for a suggested $1.39; a 28-ounce can of Crushed Tomatoes, retailing for a suggested $2.89; and a 28-ounce can of Whole Peeled Tomatoes, retailing for a suggested $2.89.