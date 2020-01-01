There are 18 award-winning products in the new SweetLeaf® Organic Monk Fruit Sweetener line.

They are a plant-based, delicious sugar replacement, in multiple formats. Their sweet taste is extracted from the vine-grown monk fruit itself. The monk fruit extract is about 300 times sweeter than sugar. Formats include: Granular Bags and Packets; 1.7-oz Squeezable Organic Liquids; 2-oz Organic Liquid Drops.

SweetLeaf Monk Fruit is organic with zero calories/carbs, no sugar, and no artificial ingredients. Along with being delicious, the flavors are very today! They include: Strawberry Guava, Orange Passionfruit, Old Fashion Lemonade, French Vanilla, English Toffee, Caramel Macchiato, Almond Amaretto, Crème Brûlée, Clear, Chocolate Peanut Butter.

The products stand out on-shelf and online because of taste, USDA Organic status, NON-GMO Project verification, non-glycemic response, keto-friendly, and value pricing. With clever package designs intended to be informative, simple, and fun, SweetLeaf Monk Fruit appeals to everyone interested in great taste and healthier foods. These characteristics make this product stand out; however, what is keeping the consumer coming back is TASTE. The products can be used in foods, beverages, recipes. Monk Fruit is heat stable and is perfect for cooking and baking.