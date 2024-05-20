The No. 1 sugar substitute brand in the natural channel, Wisdom Natural Brands, has expanded its product line with its first single-ingredient product, SweetLeaf Xylitol Reduced Calorie Sweetener. The company’s latest sugar stand-in has just 10 calories per serving, a just-like-sugar taste, and none of sugar’s ability to raise blood sugar levels or promote tooth decay. Xylitol is a naturally occurring sugar alcohol found in fruits and plants. Containing no fillers, flow agents or other additives, the product replaces table sugar cup for cup in cooking and baking, dissolves like common sugar in beverages, and is keto-friendly, gluten-free, vegan and Non-GMO Project Verified. SweetLeaf Xylitol Reduced Calorie Sweetener comes in a 16-ounce bag retailing for a suggested $10.99.