The Sweet Potato Is Ready to Expand in Toronto

Providing natural and organic foods since 2007, The Sweet Potato is now ready to expand its operations in Toronto.

The Sweet Potato is touted as more than just your average grocery store. With 35 direct relationships with organic farms in the Canadian province of Ontario, and more than 250 total artisans, producers and distributors, The Sweet Potato is able to provide shoppers with natural and organic foods at competitive prices. Its Junction location, which opened in 2017, is the second-largest organic food seller in Toronto.

[Read more: "How Independent Grocers Can Win With Local Customer Delivery"]

"When I opened The Sweet Potato, I wanted to support Ontario's thriving local food system and connect people to their food in important ways. In ways that would have them thinking about the effects small choices around the dining table would make, not only to their health and the health of their loved ones, but to the families that grow our food, to the environment and to the future,” said Digs Dorfman, founder and CEO of the Toronto-based independent grocer. “It’s amazing to see how this vision has resonated not just with our customers, but as a booming business across Canada.”

Amid increasing demand and substantial year-over-year growth, The Sweet Potato released its plans for a second location, already under construction in Leaside. Slated to open in March 2023 on Bayview Avenue, just south of Eglinton Avenue E, the new 16,000-square-foot store promises to be a fun, lighthearted and customer-focused shopping experience – similar to its flagship location in The Junction.

“Whether you’re eating to avoid food allergies, are trying to eat more plant-based foods or are addressing other health concerns, The Sweet Potato has gone above and beyond to have something for everyone,” said Dorfman.

To stand out in a busy marketplace, The Sweet Potato’s ethically driven business is staying true to its grass roots, prioritizing sustainability and traceability on the shelf, down to the specific farm or geographic region that the food comes from.

According to Dorfman, the future of food is local, organic and innovative: “It’s about independent farms, environmentally sustainable agriculture, groundbreaking proteins and connecting people with the foods they eat in meaningful ways. The future of food belongs to all of us, not just those who can afford it.”