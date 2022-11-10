Foxtrot Preps 5th D.C.-Area Location

Innovative c-store chain Foxtrot has revealed that its fifth Washington, D.C.-area location, in Bethesda, Md., at 7262 Woodmont Avenue, will officially open to the public on Friday, Nov. 18. Consumers who download and use the Foxtrot app opening week will receive a gift while supplies last.

The Bethesda Row store will hold an all-day celebration on opening day from 4-7 p.m., featuring food, drinks and live music. The 4,000-square-foot space’s renovation was reimagined by Foxtrot’s in-house design team in collaboration with interior design firm Studio Saint, which has offices in Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles.

Foxtrot offers an all-day café experience, complete with thoughtfully sourced coffee, seasonal drinks, fresh smoothies, breakfast tacos, chef-prepared salads and bowls, and grab-and-go meals for lunch and dinner. The store also contains everything from local craft beers and hand-selected fine wines to everyday essentials. All of its offerings are available to consume in-store, for pickup and with on-demand delivery through the brand’s proprietary app. The Bethesda location features an expansive outdoor patio where guests can enjoy a glass of wine or a quick bite, while inside are an oak bar, stone counters and a range of indoor seating options in the main dining area.

Since coming to the D.C. area in 2021, Foxtrot has opened stores in the Dupont, Mount Vernon Triangle and Georgetown areas of Washington, as well as in Old Town Alexandria. At these locations, Foxtrot currently offers various local brands, among them Ceremony Coffee Beans, Dolcezza Gelato, Cookie by Drew, Manor Hill and Little Sesame hummus.

The Chicago-based chain currently operates 22 locations across Chicago; Washington, D.C.; and Dallas, with plans to continue expansion in both existing and new markets this fall. It also carries more than 150 local products from 50-plus local makers, and will continue to add new brands to its shelves.

Additionally, Foxtrot recently introduced Membership, a loyalty program that grants customers access to exclusive benefits. Users become eligible for the program by placing an order on the Foxtrot app for delivery or pickup.