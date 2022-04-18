Foxtrot Making Noise in Chicago With Brand-Band Collaboration

Foxtrot is aiming to strike the right chord with shoppers in a new collaboration with the rock band Wilco. The Chicago-based convenience market and the Chicago-based musical group are teaming up to offer a curated collection of products and an in-store “takeover” of one Foxtrot location in that city.

Kicking of this week and running through May 1, the partnership celebrates the 20th anniversary of Wilco’s album, “Yankee Hotel Foxtrot.” The Wilco-themed product assortment includes limited-time grocery items like co-branded “Wilc-O’s” cinnamon cereal, “Jesus Don’t Cry” pilsner made by Great Central Brewing and “Broken Heart” Custom Gummy Mix. Merchandise will also be available inside Foxtrot stores and on the Foxtrot Anywhere site. Another Chicago contributor, artist Louie Capozzoli, worked with Foxtrot's creative team to design the collection.

Meanwhile, the Foxtrot store in Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood will feature custom signage and displays centered on the Yankee Hotel Foxtrot album. Foxtrot is transforming the space for the next couple of weeks.

As Foxtrot rolls out its retail duet with Wilco, the company is also marking the grand opening of a new store at the site of the former Chicago Tribune newspaper. On April 20, the retailer will offer free coffee and other goodies at that location inside Tribune Tower, 166 E. North Water Street. The 1,739-square-foot store also includes a café and patio.

Foxtrot, which bills itself as the “convenience store of the future,” continues on an ambitious path of expansion, with at least 25 new stores planned for 2022 and recent $100 million in Series C funding from investors.