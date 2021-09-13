Sweet Nothings Superfood Nut Butter Bites

Frozen ready-to-eat spoonable smoothie brand Sweet Nothings , which offers a proprietary blend of natural superfoods resulting in a creamy, soft texture without any added sugar, or chemical stabilizers, has now launched its first offering outside of the freezer. Superfood Nut Butter Bites will initially be available in two flavors, Banana Chocolate Chip and Apple Cinnamon, both with a smooth peanut butter filling and featuring such nutrient-dense organic ingredients as bananas, apples, peanut butter, oats and flax seeds. The Apple Cinnamon flavor was created in partnership with best-selling cookbook author, influencer and podcast host Rachel Mansfield. Sweet Nothings’ plant-based, gluten-free chewy bites contain only 140 calories per pack and no added sugar. Currently available only online, the snack retails for $24.99 per multipack of 12.