Sweet Loren’s Puff Pastry and Thin Pizza Crust

Sweet Loren’s has expanded beyond its well-known refrigerated natural cookie dough products with the launch of a rolled dough collection encompassing Puff Pastry and Thin Pizza Crust. Both stay true to the brand’s mission by delivering convenient vegan and gluten- and allergen-free products that don’t compromise on taste. The first-of-its-kind refrigerated Puff Pastry, retailing for a suggested $8.99 per 8.5-ounce package, is flaky and layered with a crunchy yet airy pastry texture, while the Thin Pizza Crust, with a suggested retail price of $7.99 per 7-ounce package, provides a crispy base that can be easily rolled out, topped and baked into a fresh pie.