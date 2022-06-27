Sweet Earth Plant-Based Entrée Bowls

Aiming to provide convenient plant-based options with the global flavors that consumers desire, Sweet Earth Foods has debuted two frozen entrée bowls, Korean BBQ-Style Chik’n and Cacio e Pepe. Both bowls are Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan, and made with wholesome, veggie-forward ingredients, and each serving contains 15-16 grams of protein and 5-7 grams of fiber. Inspired by the growing popularity of Korean cuisine, savory Korean BBQ-Style Chik’n combines plant-based ingredients like sweet, spicy Korean BBQ-style Chik’n with such veggies as edamame, carrots, snap peas and sesame seeds over a cauliflower-and-brown-rice blend, while gluten-free Cacio e Pepe, based on the popular pasta dish originating from Rome, features a creamy vegan parmesan-style-cheese-and-black-pepper sauce made from cashews over chickpea pasta with added veggies. A 9-ounce package of either variety retails for a suggested $4.99.