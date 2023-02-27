Sweet Dreams Cereal

For the more than half of American adults that have trouble sleeping, Post Consumer Brands has a solution: Sweet Dreams, which the company bills as the first ready-to-eat cereal designed to be part of a healthy sleep routine while still satisfying nighttime food cravings. The product line comes in two flavors, each packed with ingredients like whole grains, a nighttime herbal blend, and vitamins and minerals such as zinc, folic acid and B vitamins to support natural melatonin production. Blueberry Midnightcontains natural flavors of blueberry, lavender and chamomile, while Honey Moonglowoffers notes of honey, vanilla, lavender and chamomile. Available in cereal aisle at grocery stores nationwide, Sweet Dreams retails for a suggested $4.48 per 13.5-ounce box of either variety.