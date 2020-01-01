Sweet Baby Ray’s No Sugar Added Barbecue Sauces

Chicago barbecue sauce maker Sweet Baby Ray’s has launched Ray’s No Sugar Added, two low-carb and low-sugar barbecue sauces. Containing just 1 gram of sugar and 1 gram of net carbs per serving while featuring the brand’s signature sweet, tangy and smoky flavors the line comes in Original and Hickory varieties. Ray’s No Sugar Added Barbecue Sauces are sweetened with allulose, which, according to licensed nutritionist Danielle Shea Tan, “is a naturally occurring, low-calorie sweetener shown to have little to no effect on blood glucose or insulin levels.” Found on grocery store shelves nationwide next to Sweet Baby Ray’s other sauces, the No Sugar Added varieties retail for a suggested price range of $2.99 - $3.29 per 18.5-ounce bottle.