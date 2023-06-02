Eager to introduce an ancient powerhouse food, the tiger nut, to American families, Sweet Aya has created a plant-based snack line featuring the edible tuber – not actually a nut – as the star ingredient. Sweet Aya Bites comes in three flavor-packed options: Dark Chocolate Covered, Sea Salt Roasted and Smokey BBQ. According to the brand, the tiger nut reportedly offers a wide variety of health benefits, including improved indigestion, reduced blood sugar levels, better heart health and a strengthened immune system. They can be eaten whole and raw, chopped up and sprinkled over a salad or oatmeal, or baked. A 4-ounce resealable pouch of any variety of Sweet Aya Bites retails for a suggested $5.99.