Swanson Hickory Smoked BBQ Poultry Pouch

Swanson Poultry Pouches are ready to eat anytime, anywhere, and the line now offers an on-trend Hickory Smoked BBQ flavor. Offering 11 grams of protein per pouch, the product enables a variety of easy protein-rich meals. Living up to the Campbell Soup Co. brand’s tradition of simple ingredients, the tender chunks of diced chicken are precooked and ready to eat with no draining necessary. A 2.6-ounce pouch retails for a suggested $2.19. The line also comes in Original, Lemon & Coarse Ground Pepper, and Garlic & Herbs flavors.