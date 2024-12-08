 Skip to main content

Swanson Hickory Smoked BBQ Poultry Pouch

Convenient product line offers additional flavor
Swanson Poultry Pouch Main Image

Swanson Poultry Pouches are ready to eat anytime, anywhere, and the line now offers an on-trend Hickory Smoked BBQ flavor. Offering 11 grams of protein per pouch, the product enables a variety of easy protein-rich meals. Living up to the Campbell Soup Co. brand’s tradition of simple ingredients, the tender chunks of diced chicken are precooked and ready to eat with no draining necessary. A 2.6-ounce pouch retails for a suggested $2.19. The line also comes in Original, Lemon & Coarse Ground Pepper, and Garlic & Herbs flavors.

 

