J&J Snack Foods, creator of leading foodservice and retail soft-pretzel brand Superpretzel, is expanding the brand’s frozen offerings with Superpretzel Bavarian Soft Pretzel Sticks. The warm, crispy, fully baked sticks in an elongated, bread-like format contain no artificial flavors and are ready to eat in just minutes. Available at retailers nationwide this fall, Superpretzel Bavarian Soft Pretzel Sticks will retail for a suggested price range of $6.99-$7.99 per 10-count box of two 12-ounce bags of five sticks. The product will join Superpretzel’s portfolio of soft pretzel twists, bites, filled knots, stix and mini pretzel dogs, all of which can be found at major grocery chains, as well as at entertainment and amusement venues. Also on the horizon: Superpretzel Hamburger Buns are due to hit in-store bakery departments in 2024.